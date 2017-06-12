Cross border Yukon-Alaska bike race celebrates 25 years of hard pedalling and breathtaking scenery

The annual Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay race celebrates its 25th anniversary Saturday with more than 1,200 riders participating in the 240 kilometre race from Haines Junction, Yukon, to Haines, Alaska. Board president Rob Welton credits active cycling communities in Yukon and southeast Alaska - and striking mountain scenery along the race route - for the race's continued popularity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.