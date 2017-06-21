Alaska's - Chief Encouragement Officer'

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Allan Johnston, dubbed the Chief Encouragement Officer, has been a driver of entrepreneurship, mentoring and innovation efforts in Alaska for nearly two decades since the first Alaska Business Plan Competition at the turn of the century. He's become even more active since retiring from Wedbush Securities in 2012 after a 36-year career.

