Watch a Problem-Solving Raven Outsmar...

Watch a Problem-Solving Raven Outsmart a Trash Can

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: National Geographic

Ravens are among the world's most intelligent birds and have been known to use logical thinking to successfully forage for food. May 16, 2017 - See a clever raven outsmart a trash can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
earthquakes May 1 DaveT 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Lance caldwell (Oct '14) Oct '14 a victim 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC