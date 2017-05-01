Seismologists count over 100 aftershocks since morning earthquakes
Seismologists with the Alaska Earthquake Center said they've recorded over 100 aftershocks since two major earthquakes shook Canada and Southeast Alaska early this morning. Today's earthquake occurred in a region of complex tectonics - where plates collide : https://t.co/rs9bbVWN7s pic.twitter.com/3w99mmO7oT "Some aftershocks could really be pretty strong," Ruppert said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC