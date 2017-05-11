Petersburg land grant bill faces scru...

Petersburg land grant bill faces scrutiny in the House

Thursday May 11 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Members of Alaska's House Finance Committee this month had some questions about a bill that would increase the amount of state land granted to the Borough of Petersburg. Senate Bill 28 has advanced in the legislature this year despite concerns over the size of the request from the municipality.

