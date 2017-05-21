McGuire delivers another gem with 'Ro...

McGuire delivers another gem with 'Rough Crossing'

Sunday May 21 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Rosemary McGuire, who grew up in Interior Alaska and Haines before receiving a master's degree in writing from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has done it again. She's written a beautiful book related to the rough life of Alaska fishermen, this time as a personal, introspective story.

Haines, AK

