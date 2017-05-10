Haines tank farm contamination testing moves to Tanani Point Beach
Testing connected to the former Army tank farm in Haines found what investigators say is a "surprising" amount of underground contamination at Tanani Point Beach. People have known for decades about traces of contamination in the water that seeps from the ground to the surface of the beach.
