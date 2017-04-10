The Petersburg Borough with its final boundaries.
Legislation to increase the Petersburg Borough's land grant from the state passed the Alaska Senate on Monday . The bill would transfer more than 14,000 acres to the new borough, which hopes to develop or sell off some of the property.
