Yukon MLA asks Ottawa to press U.S. to live up to Alaska Highway funding deal
A Yukon member of the legislature wants the federal government to press the United States to live up to a decades-old agreement to help pay for repairs to the Alaska Highway. "I'm just hoping this becomes a priority," Wade Istchenko, who represents the constituency of Haines Junction, said Friday.
