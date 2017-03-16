Upper Lynn Canal left with one commuter airline after Wings shuts down
SeaPort Airlines sold Wings of Alaska to Gustavus-based Fjord Flying Service in 2015. In recent years, Wings of Alaska, which was founded in the 1980s, has changed hands and reduced its flight schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC