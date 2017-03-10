Shortlist for Haines manager job incl...

Shortlist for Haines manager job includes two familiar candidates

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The shortlist includes the current interim manager, the Haines Chamber of Commerce director, and two Lower 48 applicants who have Alaska municipal experience. The Assembly did not choose to interview former manager Bill Seward, who was terminated three months ago but re-applied for the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Lance caldwell (Oct '14) Oct '14 a victim 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC