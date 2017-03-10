Shortlist for Haines manager job includes two familiar candidates
The shortlist includes the current interim manager, the Haines Chamber of Commerce director, and two Lower 48 applicants who have Alaska municipal experience. The Assembly did not choose to interview former manager Bill Seward, who was terminated three months ago but re-applied for the job.
