Pehota powers his way to Alaska

Pehota powers his way to Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Pique News Magazine

The venue for the first two competitions, Vallnord-Arcalis, Andorra, wasn't providing last year's overall runner-up any favours, as he posted finishes of 18th and 17th, so a change of scenery was certainly helpful. When the site shifted to Fieberbrunn, Austria, the 22-year-old Pembertonian found his stride, placing second and making the jump to ninth overall among male skiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Lance caldwell (Oct '14) Oct '14 a victim 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC