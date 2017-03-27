GoPro Course Preview, Haines, AK - Sw...

GoPro Course Preview, Haines, AK - Swatch Freeride World Tour 2017

Tuesday Mar 21

Would you drop into this massive face? After waiting on weather for the past five days, a window finally opened up and one of the last stops of the Swatch Freeride World Tour 2017 will go off in Haines, AK this week. The world's best freeriders have been patiently waiting for their chance to ride the steep, feature-filled spines and lines on the course.

Haines, AK

