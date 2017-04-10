Freeride World Tour Haines, AK 2017 - Final Results & GoPro Moments

After several competition delays, riders were finally treated to epic powder on the stunning terrain of the most coveted freeride peaks on the planet for the Freeride World Tou r stop in Haines, AK. The remaining qualified twenty-seven athletes of the Swatch Freeride World Tour competed today on the so-called "dream stop" and last competition before the season finale in Verbier, Switzerland.

