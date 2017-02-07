Governora s Humanities Award recipien...

Governora s Humanities Award recipient Lende to be Fireside speaker

Heather Lende, Haines writer and recipient of a 2017 Governor's Award for Distinguished Service to the Humanities, is the fireside lecturer on Friday, February 10 at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center. Lende is known for personal portraits of her neighbors and reports of events in small-town Alaska.

