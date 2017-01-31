Brewfest ticket sales begin Feb. 1
Ticket sales for the 25th annual Great Alaska Craft Beer and Home Brew Festival begin Feb. 1. Festival dates are May 26 and 27 in Haines. As many as 20 breweries from Alaska and the Yukon attend the festival each year to share their best brews with 1,900 beer lovers from far and wide.
