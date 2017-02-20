Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
The University of Alaska has entered into an agreement with the federal Office of Civil Rights to address problems with its handling of sexual assault and harassment cases. UA was one of dozens of universities around the country singled out by the OCR for a compliance review in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC