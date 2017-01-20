Juneau Assembly to weigh in on 'the road'
The view of Berners Bay from Cascade Point. The Juneau Access Lynn Canal Highway would be built through this area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|29
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC