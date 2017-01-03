For Haines and Skagway, 2016 was the ...

For Haines and Skagway, 2016 was the warmest year on record

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KSKA

Things got a little heated in the Northern Lynn Canal last year. Both Haines and Skagway experienced the warmest year of record in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May '16 Musikologist 29
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Lance caldwell (Oct '14) Oct '14 a victim 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,063

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC