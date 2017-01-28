Alaska high court upholds campaign disclosure rule involving client income
The Alaska Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of state campaign regulators in a case brought by a former candidate for elected office who refused to disclose clients and commissions associated with his real estate business. In "Studley v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC