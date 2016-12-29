Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst retires
After about 40 years working in Alaska, the last nine of those as the Ketchikan Gateway Borough's manager, Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. He came by KRBD to talk about his decades of public service, and his plan to relax a bit - but not too much. Dan Bockhorst arrived in Alaska in 1976 to start work as the first administrator hired by the City of Haines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|29
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC