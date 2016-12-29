Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst ...

Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst retires

After about 40 years working in Alaska, the last nine of those as the Ketchikan Gateway Borough's manager, Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. He came by KRBD to talk about his decades of public service, and his plan to relax a bit - but not too much. Dan Bockhorst arrived in Alaska in 1976 to start work as the first administrator hired by the City of Haines.

