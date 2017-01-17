Haines and Skagway participate in ann...

Haines and Skagway participate in annual Christmas bird count

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Despite snowy weather, Skagway and Haines participated in the National Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count this month. Organizers say that, among the usual suspects, there were some surprises.

