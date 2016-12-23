Chilkat sees lowest Chinook escapemen...

Chilkat sees lowest Chinook escapement since 1991 in 10-year trend

Friday Dec 23 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

This year saw a poor run of king salmon in the Chilkat River - the lowest escapement estimate in about 25 years. The trend has persisted in the area for the last 10 years and it's not expected to let up soon.

