Birth - McGuire

In Bartlett Regional Hospital, Juneau, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2016, a daughter, Colleen June, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, to Sally Boisvert and Raphael McGuire of Haines, Alaska; granddaughter of Joanne Gardner and Tom Boisvert of Northfield, and Sally and Tom McGuire of Haines, Alaska; great-granddaughter of Joann Rogers of Carthage, Maine.

