Bidder chosen for 855-acre Haines timber sale
Astoria Forest Products of Oregon bid $274,000 for the 20 million board feet of Sitka spruce and western hemlock. The timber company now has 30 days to turn in a contract with its operational plan, including the timeline it follows for the sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|29
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC