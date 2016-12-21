An Energetic Affectionate Baby Reindeer Enjoys a Yummy Breakfast of Old Man's Beard in Alaska

While on location at the Steve Kroschel Wilderness Center in Haines, Alaska , adventurer Coyote Peterson spent some time with an energetic and affectionate orphaned baby deer named Blitzen , who took Peterson for a brisk walk munched on some yummy old man's beard before devouring a giant bottle of milk in seconds. Once satiated, a worn-out little Blitzen then fell asleep in Peterson's arms.

