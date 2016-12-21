An Energetic Affectionate Baby Reinde...

An Energetic Affectionate Baby Reindeer Enjoys a Yummy Breakfast of Old Man's Beard in Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Laughing Squid

While on location at the Steve Kroschel Wilderness Center in Haines, Alaska , adventurer Coyote Peterson spent some time with an energetic and affectionate orphaned baby deer named Blitzen , who took Peterson for a brisk walk munched on some yummy old man's beard before devouring a giant bottle of milk in seconds. Once satiated, a worn-out little Blitzen then fell asleep in Peterson's arms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May '16 Musikologist 29
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Lance caldwell (Oct '14) Oct '14 a victim 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,247

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC