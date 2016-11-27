Despite festival, warmer weather scatters Haines-area eagles
I haven't been out to see the legendary November gathering of eagles in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in a few years. After all, I have plenty in my backyard where the Chilkat River meets the sea about 10 miles downstream from the boundary of the 48,000-acre preserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|29
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC