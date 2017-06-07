UBE's Award Plans
The Union of Black Episcopalians plans to honor four leaders during its 49th Annual Conference, which meets July 23-26 at the Crowne Plaza Philadelphia-Cherry Hill. The Very Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Living Church.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hague Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wondering
|1 hr
|Wondering
|4
|To fire &ems
|3 hr
|Ride the wave
|19
|Sheilana L
|8 hr
|Kids become Adults
|9
|KristinaNolan
|11 hr
|Lol
|7
|house on lord howe again
|14 hr
|Goingdowninflames
|5
|dont buy that TRASHY rav 4 from j burroughs online
|Tue
|rip off beware
|11
|slumlord
|Tue
|Neighbor
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hague Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC