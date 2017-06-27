Maersk Booking System Back In Action after Cyber Attack
Maersk Line, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday its cargo booking system was back up and running after a global cyber attack crippled its IT networks a day earlier. "Further to earlier communications, we are now able to accept bookings via INTTRA," the company said on Twitter.
