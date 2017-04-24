Police search Lake George area for Hague shooting suspect
There was a massive police response late yesterday afternoon following a shooting and a robbery in the town of Hague on Lake George's northwest shore. The Glens Falls Post Star reports the owner of the market was shot with a small-caliber gun and was transported to the hospital in Burlington for treatment.
