Cops: 2 suspects in shooting of general store owner arrested

Apr 28, 2017 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Authorities say they've arrested two people suspected of shooting the owner of an Adirondack general store earlier this week. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that state police say a man and a woman were taken into custody late Thursday in connection with the wounding of Jim Rypkema, owner of the Hague Market in the Warren County town of Hague.

