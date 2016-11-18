.com | US to seek UN arms embargo against South Sudan - ambassador
President Joseph Kabila has defied calls for him to step down, and African countries have been urged not to leave the ICC during an annual meeting held in The Hague. New York - The United States will in the coming days present a draft Security Council resolution that would impose an arms embargo and targeted sanctions on South Sudan, Ambassador Samantha Power said on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Add your comments below
Hague Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keort
|1 hr
|WIFE BEATER
|33
|St. Mary's church
|2 hr
|FED UP
|32
|New and Improved Lord Howe Crack Den
|19 hr
|dream on
|53
|Schroon Lake Twn Court
|Fri
|SL Court Reporter
|1
|Swingers, cuckold, cuckquean
|Thu
|Haha
|6
|drugs and other problems from downstate
|Thu
|DOWNSTATE SCUM
|28
|Samantha a
|Thu
|NOBODY CARES
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hague Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC