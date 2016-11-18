.com | US to seek UN arms embargo against South Sudan - ambassador

.com | US to seek UN arms embargo aga...

US to seek UN arms embargo against South Sudan - ambassador

Nov 18, 2016 Read more: News24

President Joseph Kabila has defied calls for him to step down, and African countries have been urged not to leave the ICC during an annual meeting held in The Hague. New York - The United States will in the coming days present a draft Security Council resolution that would impose an arms embargo and targeted sanctions on South Sudan, Ambassador Samantha Power said on Thursday.

Hague, NY

