Family of woman killed in crash during MdTA police pursuit sues for $75,000

The family of a Washington woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in December 2015 after Maryland Transportation Authority Police chased another car onto the highway is suing the state, the police officers and the other driver for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed last month by family members of Sonjia Johnson-Baker, alleges negligence, gross negligence and wrongful death on the part of the Maryland Transportation Authority, four of its officers, the state transportation department; and Michael R. Brown of Hagerstown, the other driver.

