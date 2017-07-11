Family of woman killed in crash durin...

Family of woman killed in crash during MdTA police pursuit sues for $75,000

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The family of a Washington woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in December 2015 after Maryland Transportation Authority Police chased another car onto the highway is suing the state, the police officers and the other driver for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed last month by family members of Sonjia Johnson-Baker, alleges negligence, gross negligence and wrongful death on the part of the Maryland Transportation Authority, four of its officers, the state transportation department; and Michael R. Brown of Hagerstown, the other driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) Jun 13 what in the world 51
rv center (Oct '08) May '17 Tracking 26
Mitzi's gentlemen's club (Sep '16) May '17 Wondering 6
Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting May '17 PEG 1
huge estate sale Apr '17 chasenpolk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc Mar '17 ProudTrucker 1
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,423,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC