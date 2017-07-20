2017 Steel Shoe Nationals Hagerstown Flat Track Results
Sammy Halbert , Jake Shoemaker and J.R. Addison went 1-2-3 at the inaugural Steel Shoe National at Hagerstown. Photography by Dave Hoenig It was the very first event for the brand new dirt track series and Christy Cottrell and her crew have had to weather several storms getting off the ground.
