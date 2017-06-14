Walmart plans to remodel at least eig...

Walmart plans to remodel at least eight Maryland stores this year

Wednesday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Walmart is remodeling at least eight Maryland stores this year, including four in the Baltimore area, and will open a new store in Washington County, the retailer said. The new store, south of Hagerstown off Arnett Drive, will open between late August and mid-September and employ 300 people.

Hagerstown, MD

