Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy
Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out The Maryland Attorney Generals Office for guidance on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
