Prison Visit Leads To Charges Against...

Prison Visit Leads To Charges Against Sister Of Freddie Gray

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A visit to a Maryland prison has led to criminal charges alleging drug smuggling against a sister of Freddie Gray. Investigators said this again underscores the problem of drugs and other contraband being smuggled into Maryland correctional facilities.

