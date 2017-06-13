Mark Nook, Brian Oster, Anath Ranon and Brandon Schultz | Cho Benn Holback

Mark Nook, AIA; Brian Oster , AIA, LEED AP BD+C; Anath Ranon , AIA, LEED AP BD+C; and Brandon Schultz , AIA, LEED AP BD+C, LEED Homes, have been named as part of the management team of Cho Benn Holback + Associates , a Quinn Evans Company. Nook has expertise in the design of public and private schools, higher education facilities, museums and visitor centers, and residential and mixed-use communities.

