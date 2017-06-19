Fives Landis Corp. expanding in Hagerstown
Fives Landis Corp. will open its North American Technology Center at the firm's U.S. headquarters in Hagerstown. The firm, which manufactures precision grinding machines, plans to open a 6,000-square-foot research and development facility.
