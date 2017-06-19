Driver dies in tractor-trailer accident

Driver dies in tractor-trailer accident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Maryland State Police say the driver of a tractor trailer died after running off the road and striking a tree near Hagerstown Thursday morning. Police say the truck was driving eastbound on I-70 near Rt 65 when it ran off the right side of the highway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) Jun 13 what in the world 51
rv center (Oct '08) May '17 Tracking 26
Mitzi's gentlemen's club (Sep '16) May '17 Wondering 6
Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting May '17 PEG 1
huge estate sale Apr '17 chasenpolk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc Mar '17 ProudTrucker 1
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC