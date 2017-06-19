Best winery in state? Western Md. pro...

Best winery in state? Western Md. producer staking its claim

Thursday Jun 15

The western Maryland winery now has won two major awards from the Maryland Wineries Association in three years, taking the Governor's Cup in 2015 and then winning the Maryland Comptroller's Cup Competition earlier this week. That's named after the industry's chief regulator, Comptroller of Maryland Peter Franchot.

