A Life Well-Lived Still Stands Out: Tim Tebow Is Proof
Even with all of our modern devotion to moral relativism, people still know virtue - and vice - when they see it. Chuck Colson liked to quote Karl Barth's observation that Christians should do theology with the Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|Jun 13
|what in the world
|51
|rv center (Oct '08)
|May 18
|Tracking
|26
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Wondering
|6
|Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
|May '17
|PEG
|1
|huge estate sale
|Apr '17
|chasenpolk
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc
|Mar '17
|ProudTrucker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC