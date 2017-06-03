Former college football and NFL player Tim Tebow, who is now a member of the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, met with members of the media on Friday in Hagerstown, Md., during Columbia's four game series against the Hagerstown Suns. Hagerstown won Thursday's game 3-2, with Tebow getting two hits.

