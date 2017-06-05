Pregnant Maryland teen barred from Ch...

Pregnant Maryland teen barred from Christian school graduation

Wednesday May 24 Read more: New York Daily News

An 18-year-old student with a 4.0 GPA at her private Christian school in Maryland was barred from her high school graduation because she is pregnant. Maddi Runkles learned she was going to be a mother in January, days after receiving her college acceptance letter, the New York Times reported.

