Pregnant Maryland teen barred from Christian school graduation
An 18-year-old student with a 4.0 GPA at her private Christian school in Maryland was barred from her high school graduation because she is pregnant. Maddi Runkles learned she was going to be a mother in January, days after receiving her college acceptance letter, the New York Times reported.
