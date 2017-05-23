Md. woman sets record with reel big fish
Despite the muskie's reputation as a difficult-to-catch fish, one very big "escape artist" was reeled in by a Hagerstown woman. When the fish jumped out of the water, Cosens said her fiance, Terry Gossard, and other fishing buddies immediately stopped what they were doing, huddled around her and enjoyed watching the fight to bring the record-breaker in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rv center (Oct '08)
|May 18
|Tracking
|26
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Wondering
|6
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|May 9
|swamper
|49
|Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
|May 4
|PEG
|1
|huge estate sale
|Apr '17
|chasenpolk
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc
|Mar '17
|ProudTrucker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC