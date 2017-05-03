Hagerstown medical facility sells for...

Hagerstown medical facility sells for $21M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Record

Birmingham, Alabama-based The Sanders Trust purchased the 71,000-square-foot The Parkway Professional Center in Hagerstown for $21 million. The property was built in 2005, upgraded in 2011 and is considered a Class A medical center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
huge estate sale Apr 20 chasenpolk 1
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) Apr 7 wondering 48
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc Mar '17 ProudTrucker 1
rv center (Oct '08) Mar '17 frank gordon 25
News The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 4
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Dec '16 Jack Myhogoff 18
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC