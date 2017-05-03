Hagerstown medical facility sells for $21M
Birmingham, Alabama-based The Sanders Trust purchased the 71,000-square-foot The Parkway Professional Center in Hagerstown for $21 million. The property was built in 2005, upgraded in 2011 and is considered a Class A medical center.
