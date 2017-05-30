From cowboys to robots: Truckers wary...

From cowboys to robots: Truckers wary of autonomous rigs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Danny Spell thinks that the idea that a robot will be driving his 18-wheeler one of these days is hogwash. "I been listening to a lot of crap on the truckers' channel," Spell, 49, said, after pulling in to refuel his big rig at a Pilot truck stop near the crossroads of Interstates 70 and 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rv center (Oct '08) May 18 Tracking 26
Mitzi's gentlemen's club (Sep '16) May 17 Wondering 6
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) May 9 swamper 49
Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting May 4 PEG 1
huge estate sale Apr '17 chasenpolk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc Mar '17 ProudTrucker 1
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC