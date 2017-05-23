Crime Report for May 11
Daniel Lloyd Allen Friend, 25, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. LaAnthony Joseph Jackson, 29, of Williamsport Pike in Falling Waters, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Hagerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rv center (Oct '08)
|May 18
|Tracking
|26
|Mitzi's gentlemen's club (Sep '16)
|May 17
|Wondering
|6
|Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12)
|May 9
|swamper
|49
|Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
|May 4
|PEG
|1
|huge estate sale
|Apr '17
|chasenpolk
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc
|Mar '17
|ProudTrucker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hagerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC