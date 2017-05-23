Crime Report for May 11

Crime Report for May 11

Daniel Lloyd Allen Friend, 25, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. LaAnthony Joseph Jackson, 29, of Williamsport Pike in Falling Waters, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

