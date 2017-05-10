Birmingham's The Sanders Trust expands into 22nd state
The Sanders Trust has expanded into Maryland, its 22nd state, with the $21 million purchase of a Hagerstown, Maryland medical center, pictured here. A Birmingham healthcare real estate and development firm has expanded into its 22nd state with a $21 million purchase in Hagerstown, Maryland.
