Birmingham's The Sanders Trust expands into 22nd state

Monday May 1

The Sanders Trust has expanded into Maryland, its 22nd state, with the $21 million purchase of a Hagerstown, Maryland medical center, pictured here. A Birmingham healthcare real estate and development firm has expanded into its 22nd state with a $21 million purchase in Hagerstown, Maryland.

