Reward offered in triple-homicide case

Reward offered in triple-homicide case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: PennLive.com

Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information in a triple homicide in Franklin County in June of 2016. When police responded to a gunfire report in Montgomery Township on June 25, they found Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and a Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, shot to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hagerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church of God Universal is a Cult (Jul '12) 18 hr swamper 49
Review: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting May 4 PEG 1
huge estate sale Apr 20 chasenpolk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
Review: Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, Inc Mar '17 ProudTrucker 1
rv center (Oct '08) Mar '17 frank gordon 25
News The Wolf Organization shedding lumber yards (Dec '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 4
See all Hagerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hagerstown Forum Now

Hagerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hagerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Hagerstown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC