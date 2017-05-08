Reward offered in triple-homicide case
Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information in a triple homicide in Franklin County in June of 2016. When police responded to a gunfire report in Montgomery Township on June 25, they found Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and a Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, shot to death.
